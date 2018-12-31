AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran schedule, matches, scores, live stream, start time, when and where to watch, PDF

Fresh off the back of a second successive FIFA World Cup appearance, Iran will look to start 2019 with a trophy. ‘Team Melli’ are the second most successful side in the AFC Asian Cup history with three championships and will look to lift their fourth one after a 43-year wait.

With a FIFA top 30 ranking, and two back-to-back World Cup appearances in hand, Iran are one of the best sides in Asia.

Led by former-Real Madrid and Portugal manager Carlos Queiroz, Team Melli almost achieved a historical feat at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Drawn alongside heavyweights Portugal, Spain, and Morocco, Iran were faced with a tough challenge. In the end, the Asian giants finished third in the group, accruing 4 points from their 3 games. Both Portugal and Spain finished just 1 point above Iran to seal their places in the knockout stages of the competition.

Nevertheless, Team Melli is coming into the AFC Asian Cup with a specific motive, to win their fourth championship for which they have had to wait for 43 years. Iran last won the Cup in 1976, when they themselves were the hosts.

To do that, however, Iran will have to face one of their closest rivals Iraq, rising Southeast Asian giants Vietnam, and surprise package Yemen. Here are the details for their upcoming campaign:

Iran schedule at AFC Asian Cup 2019

Match No. Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue Group Start Time (HKT/ICT) 7 07-Jan-2019 Iran Yemen Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi D 22:30/21:30 19 12-Jan-2019 Vietnam Iran Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi D 17:30/16:30 32 16-Jan-2019 Iran Iraq Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai D 22:30/21:30

Where to watch Vietnam matches at AFC Asian Cup 2019?

Fans who cannot make the journey from Iran to the UAE to catch their side in action can rejoice as Fox Sports will be broadcasting the entire tournament.

IRIB has the rights to broadcast the AFC Asian Cup in Iran, so fans can follow the competition on affiliate channels.