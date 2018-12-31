AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam schedule, matches, scores, live stream, start time, when and where to watch, PDF

On the back of an immensely successful campaign in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, where Vietnam embarked on a run all the way to the title, the Golden Dragons enter the AFC Asian Cup 2019 hoping to create another slice of history.

Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo surprisingly opted to omit a couple of the Suzuki Cup heroes from his 23-man squad for the competition including the likes of Nguyen Anh Duc and Nguyen Van Quyet, opting instead for much younger faces.

The Golden Dragons are not expected to make it out of their group considering they have been drawn alongside Asian giants Iran and Iraq, but with a young group of players eager to make their mark, they cannot be written off.

The Suzuki Cup champions’ previous best finish at the Asian Cup came back in 2007 when they made the quarterfinals, and a similar result this time out will be indicative of the huge strides they are making within the Asian circuit.

Vietnam begin their bid to make Asian Cup history with a game against Iraq following which they will take on Iran and then Yemen to round off their group stage campaign.

Vietnam schedule at AFC Asian Cup 2019

Match No. Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue Group Start Time (HKT/ICT) 8 08-Jan-2019 Iraq Vietnam Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi D 20:00/19:00 19 12-Jan-2019 Vietnam Iran Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi D 17:30/16:30 31 16-Jan-2019 Vietnam Yemen Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain D 22:30/21:30

Where to watch Vietnam matches at AFC Asian Cup 2019?

Fans who cannot make the long journey from Vietnam to the UAE to catch their side in action can rejoice as Fox Sports will be broadcasting the entire tournament.

All of Vietnam’s fixtures will be available live on VTV.

LIVE updates and scores for all of Vietnam’s matches will be available on FOX Sports Asia.