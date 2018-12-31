The AFC Asian Cup 2019 contenders: Lebanon

In our ultimate build-up to AFC Asian Cup 2019, FOX Sports Asia provides the lowdown on all 24 teams and we take a closer look at Lebanon in this preview.

Lebanon return to the Asian Cup after a gap of 19 years in what would be their second appearance in the continent’s biggest international football tournament. Their first appearance came back in 2000 when they hosted the event as well.

Back then, The Cedars were knocked out of the group stage after registering two draws and a loss in their three group encounters. This time though, they aim to go one step forward into the knockout stage.

LEBANON FACTFILE

Coach: Miodrag Radulovic

Captain: Hassan Maatouk

Best performance at Asian Cup: Group stage (2000)

Last time out in 2015: Did not qualify

FIXTURES

January 9: Qatar vs Lebanon (Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain – 8pm local time)

January 12: Lebanon vs Saudi Arabia (Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai – 8pm local time)

January 17: Lebanon vs DPR Korea (Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah – 8pm local time)

THE KEY PLAYER – HASSAN MAATOUK

Lebanon skipper Hassan Mattouk is also the team’s star forward and a lot would depend on him if they wish to qualify for the knockouts as one of the best third-placed sides, if not the top two in the group.

After having spent six years in the United Arab Emirates for club football, Mattouk returned to Lebanon and is just one goal away from becoming the country’s all-time top goalscorer.

The 31-year-old started out as a centre-forward but has now moved out wide but goals haven’t stopped coming for him as was evident in the Asian Cup qualifiers where he scored five goals.

THE YOUNG STAR – BASSEL JRADI

Even at 25 years of age, Bassel Jradi is one of the youngest players in the squad. The attacking midfielder signed for Croatia’s top league 1.HNL side HNK Hajduk Split in August earlier this year and already has made 16 appearances for them, scoring a goal and providing an assist.

The 25-year-old has three appearances for The Cedars as well and has an intternational goal to his name. He can play on both the wings too, giving Radulovic more options going forward.

THE VERDICT

Lebanon’s group consists of the likes of DPR Korea, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Though it’s a fairly tricky group on paper, they can spring a surprise or two with their style of play to gain an outside chance of qualifyig as one of the third-placed teams.

Lebanon’s Montenegrin manager prefers a counter attacking style of play and their skipper is a vital cog in Radulovic’s system. The Cedars would want to knick a point or more against one of Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Thus their last game against North Korea on 17th January could turn out as their most important of the tournament as three points against them would strengthen their chances of qualifying for the knockouts.