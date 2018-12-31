AFC Asian Cup 2019: Barcelona legend Xavi predicts tournament winner

Former Barcelona midfielder and a FIFA World Cup winner with Spain, Xavi has given out his predictions for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019 which kickstarts in the United Arab Emirates on 5th January.

The legendary midfielder had moved to Asia to join Qatari club Al Sadd after his last season with the Catalan giants in 2015. He has since played 74 matches for the club and has 20 goals for them.

While giving out his thoughts about the Asian Cup on Qatari news channel Al Kass, Xavi predicted that The Maroons will lift the trophy come 1st February. The Spaniard believes that they will get the better of Japan in the final.

Xavi’s predicted quarterfinalists were Syria, Japan, China, Iran, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Korea Republic and Qatar. The midfielder thinks that Qatar will get the better of the mighty South Korean team before finishing off Australia in the semifinal.

Japan, on the other hand, according to Xavi, will first get the better of Syria in QFs before defeating Iran in the semifinal.

Qatar have been drawn alongside DPR Korea, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and Group E and start their Asian Cup 2019 campaign on 9th January against Lebanon before squaring off against North Korea and Saudi Arabia on 13th and 17th respectively.