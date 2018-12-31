AFC Asian Cup 2019: Need to forget about Suzuki Cup success and reset, says Vietnam midfielder Xuan Truong

2018 AFF Suzuki Cup champions Vietnam head into the AFC Asian Cup 2019 high on confidence, but midfielder Luong Xuan Truong has warned his side that they must not get carried away by their previous triumph and should instead focus on the task at hand.

“The AFF Suzuki Cup has passed and we need to forget that victory to focus on the upcoming tournaments,” Xuan Truong explained.

“The whole team is putting in great effort because this tournament is a new, much bigger challenge that requires us to try harder and harder,” he added.

Vietnam have been drawn alongside Iran, Iraq and Yemen in Group D, and their chances of making it through to the knockout stages appear slim at best.

However, Xuan Truong feels that the Golden Dragons will try their best to make it past the group stages on their return to the competition. He also expressed his desire to break into the first team and become a regular feature in the side going forward.

“Our target is definitely to try our best, to get through the group stage. I personally look forward to playing at the Asian Cup in as many matches as possible. To do that, I have to make more efforts to be in the starting lineup.”

Vietnam kickstart their campaign against Iraq before squaring off against Iran and Yemen.

