AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand touch down in UAE ahead of competition opener

Milovan Rajevac’s Thailand side have landed in the United Arab Emirates as they begin final preparations ahead of the start of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Thailand endured a tumultuous Suzuki Cup campaign, crashing out in the semifinals to Malaysia, with much of the blame falling squarely on the shoulders of coach Rajevac for his defensive approach to matches.

Having been issued the ultimatum of either getting the War Elephants to the knockout stages or stepping down, the pressure will be on the Serb as he prepares his charges for the challenges that await them in Asia’s premier competition.

It seems as though Thailand are looking to get off to as bright a start as possible in the competition, having arrived in the UAE a solid week ahead of their first match.

The War Elephants will begin their campaign against India before crossing paths with Bahrain and the UAE as they seek a first-ever Asian Cup title.

