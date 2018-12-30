AFC Asian Cup 2019: Australia thrash Oman 5-0 as they prepare to defend the title

Australia warmed up to start their title defence at the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019 by a 5-0 thrashing of Oman in a friendly encounter.

The floodgates were opened by Andrew Nabbout, who scored in the 10th minute and two quick strikes from Chris Ikonomidis and Awer Mabil in the 14th and 24th-minute respectively saw the Socceroos race to a 3-0 lead.

Oman weren’t able to recover from the early shock as Australia added further misery early in the second half. Milos Degenek scored their fourth in the 58th minute. Though the Asian Cup defending champions slowed down a bit after the goal, they went on to add another, minutes before the full-time whistle.

Jackson Irvine was the scorer of the fifth goal as Australia registered a comprehensive victory a week before the commencement of the continental showpiece. They have been drawn alongside Jordan, Palestine and Syria in Group of the tournament.