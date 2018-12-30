The AFC Asian Cup 2019 contenders: Uzbekistan

In our ultimate build-up to AFC Asian Cup 2019, FOX Sports Asia provides the lowdown on all 24 teams and we take a closer look at Uzbekistan in this preview.

In the right direction but miles away from the destination: That is the story of Uzbekistan football today. The one-time Asian heavyweights have fallen some way down but are already making inroads towards a potential recovery.

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 offers the White Wolves a chance at redemption, who despite much promise fell short of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification.

The unremarkable campaign for a potential World Cup spot also saw two managerial casualties before the football association finally decided to bring in well-renowned Hector Cuper. The former Inter Milan coach, who had led Egypt to the final tournament in Russia signed a long-term contract with Uzbekistan, looking to do the same with them.

While the senior side has seen a terrible few years, the Uzbekistan junior teams have been doing extremely well. The U-19 team has made it to the semifinals of the AFC U19 championships on three of the last 6 occasions, while also showing promise in the U20 World Cup.

UZBEKISTAN FACTFILE

Coach: Hector Cuper

Captain: Odil Akhmedov

Best performance at Asian Cup: Fourth, 2011

Last time out in 2015: Quarter-finals

FIXTURES

January 9: Uzbekistan v Oman (Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah – 5:30 pm local time)

January 13: Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan (Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai – 8:00 pm local time)

January 17: Japan vs Uzbekistan (Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain – 5:30 pm local time)

THE KEY PLAYER – ODIL AKHMEDOV

One for the Uzbek history books, Odil Akhmedov has been the nation’s shining star since 2007. The star midfielder is nearing a century of caps for the White Wolves and has become one of the most well-known players to come out of the country.

The cause for his fame is a five-year-long stint in Europe, during which time he played for Russian clubs Anzhi Makhachkala and FC Krasnodar. He returned to Asia in 2017 to sign for Shanghai SIPG, where he is currently playing alongside the likes of Hulk and Oscar.

And come 2019, Akhmedov is once again expected to play a crucial role in midfield for his national side where he’ll act as his team’s anchorman.

THE YOUNG STAR – ODIL HAMROBEKOV

22-year-old Odil Hamrobekov has been a part of Uzbekistan’s highly successful youth setup but it wasn’t until early 2018 that he truly made his name on the international stage.

The youngster led his national side to their first AFC U23 Championship, winning the award for the most valuable player in the process. He has since made the transition to the senior team and will be looking at the upcoming competition as a chance to cement his starting spot.

Characteristically, Hamrobekov is a holding midfielder who likes to sit deep and break down attacks, while feeding his forwards with balls at the same time.

If the youngster needs an occasion to shine, what better stage than the AFC Asian Cup.

THE VERDICT

Ranked just in the top 100 in the FIFA World rankings, Uzbekistan have all it takes to make a deep run into the competition.

Their most important factor would be the one present on the sidelines – Hector Cuper – who has led some of Europe’s best sides in his day. The former Valencia and Inter Milan manager joined as the head coach of Uzbekistan this year, after spending three years the Egypt National Team boss. He was named the CAF manager of the year for his contributions.

Cuper will have several good players at his disposal but perhaps what works best for him is the fact that the White Wolves are drawn in a relatively easy group, alongside Japan, Oman, and Turkmenistan.

While facing Japan would be a challenge any team from Asia would dread, it is the other two matches which will decide Uzbekistan’s fate.