AFC Asian Cup 2019: Bahrain triumphant over DPR Korea in friendly

Bahrain and DPR Korea battled in an international friendly as both teams prepare for their AFC Asian Cup 2019.

With the match being held at Khalifa Sports City Stadium, Bahrain were dominant as they came away with a 4-0 victory.

Mohammed Al Romaihi broke the deadlock early as he scored in the ninth minute.

Ahmad Jumaa made it 2-0 in the 35th minute as Bahrain never looked threatened against DPR Korea.

Jamal Rashed and Kameel Al Aswad also scored to complete the route at 4-0 as Bahrain are boosted by this win as they open their AFC Asian Cup campaign against hosts UAE.

Thailand and India are next up on Bahrain’s list of opponents for the continental competition.

Meanwhile, DPR Korea are in Group E and will face a tough contender in Saudi Arabia and then would face Qatar and Lebanon later on in the campaign.