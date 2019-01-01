AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Players to Watch: Lee Jae-sung

In Part 4 of FOX Sports Asia’s “Players to Watch” series for AFC Asian Cup 2019, we look closely at Lee Jae-sung, Korea Republic’s unassuming but effective midfield schemer.

With Korea Republic having no shortage of Europe-based stars in recent years, it is not often easy for a player in the domestic K League to shine.

But that’s exactly what Lee Jae-sung did, even before his summer move to German second tier outfit Holstein Kiel.

Capable of playing on either wing or just behind the main striker, Lee’s skill, pace and vision have seen his influence in the national team rapidly grow since he won his first cap just three years ago.

A three-time K League 1 winner with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, the 26-year-old also won the AFC Champions League in 2016.

Lee also played an integral role as part of the Jeonbuk side that dominated the first half of this season’s Champions League as they scored 26 goals in eight matches, with his mid-year departure robbing the South Korean giants of their playmaker-in-chief which ultimately contributed to their quarter-final elimination.

Since moving to Germany, the Ulsan native has wasted no time in settling in with three goals in 15 2.Bundesliga outings, and – with star forward Son missing from the Taegeuk Warriors’ first two games at AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Lee could just step up to play a pivotal role.