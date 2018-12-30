AFC Asian Cup 2019: India’s Anirudh Thapa speaks about the coming tournament

As India hope to achieve their AFC Asian Cup 2019 dream, Anirudh Thapa believes teamwork will help them reach their goals.

The 20-year-old spoke to AIFF and shared his opinions on the coming continental clash in UAE.

In the interview, he said: “UAE will be the toughest team in our group as they are hosts. They possess a lot of quality. Thailand and Bahrain will also present their own set of challenges. But we are ready for it. We need to play united as a team, and aim to overcome the adversity.”

He went on to share what he would want to offer the team in the competition, saying: “I like to attack and play forward. It is my job to help others score. I like to have the ball at my feet and create chances. Everybody wants to score goals. I am no different but my first priority is to help the forwards.”

India recently battled Jordan in a friendly, which ended in a 2-1 defeat and Thapa commented on it saying: “Playing as a striker in a depleted squad was extremely challenging for me, and the team. Given the circumstances, we put up a decent enough performance. The match against Oman (a goalless draw in Abu Dhabi) was also a learning experience.

“Playing alongside Pronoy [Halder] has helped me immensely. Now I can go forward because I know he will protect the back, and will take care of the space I leave. I can now play with a lot more freedom than I used to.”

Lastly, Thapa gave credit to the AIFF Academy which helped groom him into the star he currently is, saying: “The AIFF Academy has helped me immensely in my career. I am here because of the way I was brought up through the system. The journey has been very hard and challenging but it has been worth it.

“When I was 14, I challenged myself to see if I could play with 16-year-olds. When I was 16, I challenged myself to play with 19-year-olds and so on. Every day is a challenge for you. That’s what I was taught.”

Photo courtesy of @AnirudhThapa