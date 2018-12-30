AFC Asian Cup 2019: Total prize money revealed for competition

With the AFC Asian Cup 2019 just around the corner, 24 countries are hoping for one goal – and that is to lift the title and be crowned as champions.

However, there is certainly more than winning a trophy in arguably the biggest continental competition, there is a corresponding prize money attached to being champions that will certainly help the winning nation moving forward.

And as stated earlier by AFC , this 2019 edition is set to be the richest in history as a total prize money of nearly USD $15 million is up for grabs.

IT PAYS TO BE PART

Not just for champions or finalists, but simply taking part in the AFC Asian Cup will bring in an impressive USD $200,000 to the national team.

That’s an incredible $4,800,000 among the 24 participating nations.

REACHING THE KNOCKOUT STAGES

Of course, reaching the knockout stages comes with its perks and even losing in the semis will bring in $1 million each.

With two semi-finalists pocketing it, the total cash prize given away at this point is at $6,800,000.

ADDED INCENTIVES FOR THE FINALISTS

Outside of being crowned as two of the best in the region, the finalists are also in for big money just for being the final two teams.

The runners-up are going to pocket $3 million while the champions will get a whopping $5 million.

This brings a grand total of $14,800,000 in cash prizes in the AFC Asian Cup.