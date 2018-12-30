The AFC Asian Cup 2019 contenders: DPR Korea

In our ultimate build-up to AFC Asian Cup 2019, FOX Sports Asia provides the lowdown on all 24 teams and we take a closer look at the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in this preview.

In a country stifled by sanctions and authoritarian leaders, football offers a small ray of hope to the people of the nation.

Repressive economic sanctions were one of the reasons DPR Korea’s previous manager, Jorn Andersen, under whom the side qualified for the Asian Cup, stepped down, and he has since been replaced by Kim Yong-jun who has an unenviable task on his hands.

Korea last made it past the group stages of the competition way back in 1980, and it will take a brave man to predict a different outcome this time around.

The Asian Cup will serve as a learning curve for coach Kim Yong-jun as well as his charges. He will be tasked with leading a rather exotic bunch of players, some of whom have rubbed shoulders with the very best.

As many as four members of the current squad ply their trade in Europe while a couple feature for clubs in Japan, making Kim’s task a pretty difficult one.

DPR KOREA FACTFILE

Coach: Kim Yong-jun

Captain: Ri Myong-guk

Best performance at Asian Cup: Fourth place in AFC Asian Cup 1980

Last time out in 2015: Group stage exit (Finished bottom of Group B that also contained Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and China)

FIXTURES

January 8: Saudi Arabia v DPR Korea (Rashid Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 8pm local time)

January 13: DPR Korea v Qatar (Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium, Dubai – 3pm local time)

January 17: Lebanon v DPR Korea (Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah – 8pm local time)

THE KEY PLAYER – JONG IL-GWAN

The man who will shoulder his side’s goalscoring burden, Jong has been his nation’s shining light for years now.

The nation’s highest-ever goalscorer with 38 goals in just 62 appearances, the 26-year-old is a proven finisher, evidenced by the fact that he plies his trade in Europe, having signed with Swiss side Luzern in 2017.

Jong’s rise over the years has been fascinating to watch. After showing some early promise, he was named the AFC Youth Player of the Year in 2010. His form continued for Rimyongsu, attracting interest from a number of top European clubs as a result.

Premier League side Newcastle United were rumoured to be keen on signing Jong, but he headed to Switzerland instead to turn out for Luzern.

Alongside his potential strike partner Han Kwan-song, Gwon will look to leave his mark in the Asian Cup by bagging at least a couple of goals and helping his side upset the apple cart. He was a part of DPR Korea’s previous Asian Cup campaign as well, but failed to get on the scoresheet even once and will be looking to make amends this time around.

THE YOUNG STAR – HAN KWANG-SONG

Arguably the brightest talent to have emerged from the nation in recent years, the hopes of an entire country will be lying on the young shoulders of Han Kwang-song.

Having been scooped up by Italian side Cagliari’s academy aged 17, he became the first North Korean to play in the Serie A when he was brought on from the bench against Palermo. Incidentally, he is also the first from his country to score in the Serie A, grabbing his debut goal against Torino.

Currently on loan at Perugia, he has gone off the boil somewhat, but will hope to regain some form in the Asian Cup.

THE VERDICT

The lowest-ranked team in Group E, DPR Korea go in as massive underdogs. While Saudi Arabia are firm favourites to top the group, the second spot is widely expected to be a toss-up between Lebanon and Qatar.

However, Chollima might fancy their chances of springing an upset. If they can get a victory in their second game against Qatar – which is not too big an ‘if’ – a point might be enough in their final game against Lebanon depending on how things play out.

As things stand though, it looks like an early exit for Kim Yong-jun’s men.