AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic coach Paulo Bento comments on contender tag

Finishing inside the top four in four out of the five AFC Asian Cup competitions in the 2000s, Korea Republic are hoping to end the championship drought in UAE in 2019.

The two-time winners last tasted AFC Asian Cup glory in 1960 and were runners-up in the 2015 competition.

They were third in 2000, 2007 and 2011 with 2004 as the glaring point as they bowed out in the quarter-final following a loss to Iran.

Now, Korea Republic have Paulo Bento as their head coach and are hoping that the new coach can bring in a new result as they leave as champions.

A report revealed Bento’s comments leading up to the AFC Asian Cup,saying: “I can understand that we can have positive expectations for the Asian Cup because we performed well in the last six matches.

“I’m confident that we’ll play well, but I also know we’re not the only team chasing the title. Other teams will be ready, too. I don’t think we’re the top favourites.”

Korea Republic is in Group C of the 2019 edition and will open their campaign against the Philippines. Next up are Kyrgyzstan and then China PR.