AFC Asian Cup 2019: The forwards to watch

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks the best forwards to look out for at AFC Asian Cup 2019.

1) Son Heung-min (Korea Republic)

A star who needs no introduction, Son Heung-min will still be crucial to Korea Republic’s prospects of winning AFC Asian Cup 2019 even if he will miss their first two games as part of an agreement with club side Tottenham.

Still only 26, it is frightening to think that Son could still be a couple of years away from being at the peak of his powers.

Blessed with outstanding pace, skill and a deadly eye for goal, almost every Asian football fan will be counting to January 16 when Son makes his tournament bow against China PR.

2) Phil Younghusband (Philippines)

Philippines may be making their AFC Asian Cup debut in 2019 but, in captain Phil Younghusband, they actually boast one of the most-experienced campaigners in the tournament.

With 105 international appearances to his name, which have reaped an impressive 52 goals, Younghusband will actually be the eighth most-capped player in action, even ahead of famous names like India captain Sunil Chhetri (103), China legend Zheng Zhi (102) and Iran veteran Ehsan Hajsafi (101).

Having been involved every step of the way in the Azkals’ rise over the past decade, the 31-year-old will be relishing the chance to lead his side out on the biggest stage the continent has to offer.

3) Akram Afif (Qatar)

Returning back to one’s homeland after earning a move to one of Europe’s biggest leagues may not seem like the best career decision, but Akram Afif has bucked the trend since joining Qatari giants Al Sadd on loan from Villarreal.

Already this season, the prodigiously-talented forward has netted 14 goals in 15 league games despite being usually deployed out wide, playing a key role in Al Sadd’s bid to reclaim the Qatar Stars League crown after a five-year drought.

In Afif, Ali Asad and Almoez Ali, the Qataris have a promising attack trio who could just transform them from dark horses to genuine contenders.

4) Sardar Azmoun (Iran)

Sardar Azmoun sent shockwaves through Iranian football when retired from international football after the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the age of only 23, although Team Melli fans are now smiling again since he reversed his decision.

At club level, Azmoun may not have the most prolific record but, with his link-up play and defensive work, he does so much more for his team than just put the ball in the back of the net.

But, when he pulls the Iran jersey at the Asian Cup, Azmoun – with 24 goals from 41 caps – will certainly be one of the most-feared strikers of the competition.

5) Yuya Osako (Japan)

At first glance, Yuya Osako may not appear to be the archetypal target man but, as he showed at Russia 2018, he is more than capable of being Japan’s focal point in attack.

Despite being slender in built, the Werder Bremen man is deceptively strong and more than held his own battling with some of the world’s best defenders and is also strong in the air, as illustrated by his headed winner in a 2-1 win over Colombia back in June.

Nonetheless, Osako does his best work with the ball at his feet and will be key to the Samurai Blue’s hopes of a fifth Asian Cup crown as one of the most senior – and leading – players in coach Hajime Moriyasu’s squad.

6) Teerasil Dangda (Thailand)

After a dream debut in the J1 League, which saw him score the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over Consadole Sapporo, Teerasil Dangda did find the going tough at Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Still, his final tally of six goals in 13 starts was still a fairly commendable record as Sanfrecce sealed a return to the AFC Champions League with a runners-up finish.

With valuable experience in one of Asia’s top leagues under his belt to add to his previous spell in La Liga with Almeria, Teerasil will now set his sights on making an impact at the Asian Cup with Thailand, who will be heavily relying on him to provide the firepower as they bid to reach the Round of 16.