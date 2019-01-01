AFC Asian Cup 2019: The defenders to watch

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks the best defenders to look out for at AFC Asian Cup 2019.

1) Theerathon Bunmathan (Thailand)

Following a season-long loan spell in Japan with Vissel Kobe, where he got to rub shoulders with the likes of Andres Iniesta and Lukas Podolski, Theerathon Bunmathan will have the perfect stage to show how much he has learned at AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The 28-year-old has never lacked in playing ability but has really matured in the past few years, and will offer vital experience to a War Elephants side that severely lacked that at their semi-final exit from AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

His ball-playing ability has also seen him fielded in the centre of the park before and, with Korrakod Wiriyaudomsiri impressing as his deputy in the past, Theerathon could just be deployed further up the field by coach Milovan Rajevac.

2) Majid Hosseini (Iran)

Despite Majid Hosseini having won just one cap heading into the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Iran coach Carlos Queiroz had no qualms throwing him into the deep end following an injury to first-choice centre-back Rouzbeh Cheshmi.

Queiroz’s faith proved completely justified as Hosseini more than held his own against two international giants in Spain and Portugal.

The 22-year-old’s composure on the ball and strength in the challenge did not go unnoticed, as it did not take long for Turkish outfit Trabzonspor to secure his services from Esteghlal in the summer.

3) Hiroki Sakai (Japan)

Following the retirements of Keisuke Honda and Makoto Hasebe, and with Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki absent, Hiroki Sakai – with 49 caps to his name – is now Japan’s third-most experienced player behind Yuto Nagatomo and Maya Yoshida.

After gaining prominence in the German Bundesliga with Hannover, the 28-year-old has now settled in Ligue 1 with Marseille and will look to provide the Samurai Blue with some much-needed stability in defence at the Asian Cup.

Unlike most who play in his position, who are usually more slender, Sakai has the built of a traditional centre-back which often works in his favour as he can be quite unstoppable when charging forward on the overlap in full flight.

4) Ali Al-Bulaihi (Saudi Arabia)

After Omar Hawsawi called time on his international career following the World Cup, a huge void has been left behind in the heart of the Saudi Arabia defence and, at present, Ali Al-Bulaihi looks to be the prime candidate as his replacement.

The Al Hilal man, who can also play at left-back, put in an accomplished display in his only appearance at Russia 2018, largely nullifying the threat of Uruguay star Edinson Cavani in what was ultimately a 1-0 loss for the Saudis.

At the age of 29, and with youngsters like Abdulelah Al-Amri knocking on the door, the Asian Cup could just be Al-Bulaihi’s last chance to really shine for the Green Falcons at a major tournament.

5) Abdelkarim Hassan (Qatar)

A few eyebrows were raised when Abdelkarim Hassan was named the 2018 AFC Player of the Year, ahead of Champions League-winning duo Yuma Suzuki and Shoma Doi of Kashima Antlers.

Still, none can deny that the Qatar international had quite an outstanding year by any standards in a position that can often be easy to overlook.

His endeavour and supreme fitness levels mean he often covers the left wing effectively by himself, which will make him a real asset for Qatar at the Asian Cup.

6) Que Ngoc Hai (Vietnam)

From being a talented but hot-headed youngster held back by inconsistency to becoming the leader of his national team, it has been quite the career transformation for Que Ngoc Hai.

There has never been any doubt over the versatile defender’s ability but, in recent years, a newfound maturity has seen him start to deliver on his promise.

Ngoc Hai’s reading of the game and leadership has been a huge factor behind the success of Vietnam’s setup with a three-man defence, and coach Park Hang-seo is clearly believes in him enough to hand him the captaincy.