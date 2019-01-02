The AFC Asian Cup 2019 contenders: Australia

In our ultimate build-up to AFC Asian Cup 2019, FOX Sports Asia provides the lowdown on all 24 teams and we take a closer look at Australia in this preview.

Since becoming a member of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in 2006, Australia have enjoyed much success at the AFC Asian Cup.

After reaching the quarter-finals on debut in 2007, the Socceroos finished as runners-up four years later before going all the way in the most recent edition, and will head into AFC Asian Cup 2019 as defending champions.

The Australians are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2018 FIFA World Cup, where they were eliminated from the group stage after picking up just one point from three matches.

The international retirements of stalwarts Tim Cahill and Mile Jedinak also leave huge voids to fill ahead of United Arab Emirates 2019.

AUSTRALIA FACTFILE

Coach: Graham Arnold

Captain: Mark Milligan

Best performance at Asian Cup: Champions (2015)

Last time out in 2015: Winners (beat Korea Republic 2-1 after extra-time in final)

FIXTURES

January 6: Australia v Jordan (Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain – 3pm local time)

January 11: Palestine v Australia (Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai – 3pm local time)

January 15: Australia v Syria (Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain – 5:30pm local time)

THE KEY PLAYER – TOM ROGIC

The fact that Tom Rogic has been the centre of a tug-of-war between Australia and club side Celtic over his availability for the training camp ahead of the Asian Cup highlights just how important he is to his national side.

Now in his 7th season in Europe with Scottish giants Celtic, Rogic is a seasoned campaigner for both club and country despite still only being 26.

The dynamic midfielder is a genuine game changer capable of providing a moment of inspiration that can decide a contest and, with an injury cloud over fellow key man Mathew Leckie, Rogic could have even more responsibility thrust upon him.

THE YOUNG STAR – ALEX GERSBACH

In a sure sign of the depth at Arnold’s disposal, Australia have two excellent options at left-back in Aziz Behich and Alex Gersbach.

Behich started all three of the Socceroos’ games at the World Cup in June and should keep his place, but Gersbach offers an excellent alternative should it be required.

Since first moving to Europe in 2016 when he joined Norwegian giants Rosenborg, the 21-year-old has matured and is currently testing himself in France’s Ligue 2 on loan at Lens.

THE VERDICT

As defending champions, retaining the Asian Cup has to be the target for Australia, although it has not been the smoothest of times for them recently.

Arnold is their third coach in a year after Ange Postecoglou stepped down after guiding them to this year’s World Cup, before Bert van Marwijk took over just for the tournament.

The Socceroos will be missing their playmaker-in-chief Aaron Mooy but still have plenty of Europe-based stars, including Rogic, Leckie, goalkeeper Mathew Ryan and centre-back Trent Sainsbury.

But with the likes of Japan, Iran and Korea Republic all shaping up strongly as well, Australia will have to be at their best in order to claim a second consecutive Asian crown.