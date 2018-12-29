AFC Asian Cup 2019: Clubs with most player representation in the tournament

With the AFC Asian Cup 2019 just days away, we wanted to explore the clubs that enjoy the most amount of representation via their national teams.

24 nations are participating in the tournament this time around, and that obviously means plenty of players from the same club. In fact, the numbers will actually surprise you. Let’s take a look at the clubs with most player representation in the tournament:

#5 7 players – Al Riffa, Ahed, Al-Hilal, Buriram United, Ahal, Al-Ain, Ha Noi

There is heavy representation from the middle-eastern clubs this time, especially since so many nations have qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Players such as Komail Hasan Alaswad (Al-Riffa) from Bahrain, Rabih Ataya (Ahed) from Lebanon, Supachai Chaided (Buriram United) from Thailand, Annayev Myrat (Ahal) from Turkmenistan and Nguyen Quang Hai (Ha Noi) from Vietnam will all be representing their nations.

#4 8 players – Al-Fisaly

Jordan are part of the 24-team tournament as well, and they appear to have rich representation from their home league.

In fact, club side Al-Fisaly has a total of 8 players playing in the tournament, with each player taking the field for Jordan itself.

Some of the recognizable players include Ahmad Ersan, Bara Marie and Salem Alajalin.

#3 9 players – Ceres-Negros

Philippines come into the AFC Asian Cup following a strong showing at the AFF Suzuki Cup, and the Azkals will have every chance of qualifying through to the next stage.

Their coordination will be good too, considering 9 players are from the same team – Ceres-Negros.

The likes of Patrick Reichelt, Paul Mulders and Miguel Tanton are all among the Philippines squad from the domestic club.

#2 10 players – Dordoi Bishkek, Al-Sadd

Kyrgyzstan will be keen to cause an upset or two at the AFC Asian Cup, and have a strong unit of their own, with 9 players coming from Dordoi Bishkek, a local club.

The players include Kashuba Valerii and Batyrkanov Ernist from Dordoi Bishkek who will be part of the squad going to UAE.

Qatari side Al-Sadd has 9 players too, with Saad Al Sheeb and Tarek Salman both part of the team going to the Asian Cup.

#1 11 players – Altyn Asyr

Altyn Asyr have been hugely successful recently, and much of their squad will be heading to the UAE as part of the Turkmenistan team as well.

Saparov Mekan, Titov Mihail, Geldiyev Serdar and many others are all from the same side and will take the field for Turkmenistan come the start of the tournament.