AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand’s Chanathip Songkrasin talks up group stage opponents India and UAE

Thailand’s star midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin has said that he is sure of three points from their opening AFC Asian Cup 2019 encounter against India.

The War Elephants start their group stage campaign on 6th January against the Blue Tigers. Though Chanathip accepted he doesn’t have much information about the Indian team, he still feels sure of winning the match.

“I don’t have much information about India but the scouting team will show us their videos soon. The first game is always tough but our team has been improving and I’m sure we can earn three points from the opening game,” the 25-year-old said.

The midfielder further added that hosts United Arab Emirates might be a tough nut to crack, whom the War Elephants face last in the group stage, on 14th January. The third team in the group is Bahrain, who face Thailand on 10th January.

“UAE will be tough to play. All their players have individual talents and are physically big. UAE has a tough league and their players have been training together for a long time,” Chanathip added.

Expanding on the facets the team is working on, he added that they are focussing more on the attacking scheme of things. Though he did add that they cannot make defensive mistakes as they could be punished.

“We’ve started to train more [on our] attacks. At the Asian level, we have to be more aggressive but also be consistent. If we make mistakes, we could be punished,” he said.