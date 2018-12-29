AFC Asian Cup 2019: Kyrgyzstan announce 23-man squad for continental competition

Making their debut in the AFC Asian Cup, years of hard work and improvement have now brought Kyrgyzstan to compete in the biggest stage in the region.

Things won’t be easy for them, though, as they are in Group B alongside Korea Republic, China PR and the Philippines.

With only limited slots to move on in the competition, Kyrgyzstan need to make a few surprises to move on.

Ranked 12th in the AFC, they aren’t the lowest ranking team in their group which should give them some confidence that they can get results.

Russian coach Aleksandr Krestinin will lead the way for the club when they compete in UAE.

Kyrgyzstan 23-man AFC Asian Cup 2019 squad:

Goalkeepers: Pavel Matyash (NA), Kutman Kadyrbekov (Dordoi Bishkek), Valery Kashuba (Dordoi Bishkek)

Defenders: Valery Kichin (Yenisey Krasnoyarsk), Tamirlan Kozubaev (Dordoi Bishkek), Mustafa Iusupov (Dordoi Bishkek), Aizar Akmatov (Alga Bishkek), Viktor Maier (SC Wiedenbrück), Daniel Tagoe (Chittagong Abahani)

Midfielders: Tursunali Rustamov (Alga Bishkek), Aziz Sydykov (Dordoi Bishkek), Edgar Bernhardt (GKS Tychy), Bekzhan Sagynbaev (Dordoi Bishkek), Odiljon Abdurakhmanov (FC Alay), Murolimzhon Akhmedov (Dordoi Bishkek), Kairat Zhyrgalbek Uulu (Dordoi Bishkek), Bakhtiyar Duyshobekov (Bashundhara Kings), Farhat Musabekov (Dordoi Bishkek), Anton Zemlianukhin (Ilbirs Bishkek), Akhlidin Israilov (NA)

Forwards: Mirlan Murzaev (Somaspor Kulübü), Ernist Batyrkanov (Dordoi Bishkek), Vitalij Lux (SSV Ulm)