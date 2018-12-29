AFC Asian Cup 2019: Palestine announce 23-man squad for continental competition

After making their AFC Asian Cup debut back in 2015, Palestine are back for the second-straight tournament as they’re in the 2019 edition.

Four years ago, the debut in the competition was a success on its own. Unfortunately, Palestine finished last in their group as they only scored one goal the entire competition.

This year, they are in Group B alongside defending champions Australia, Syria and Jordan.

They’re ranked 16th in the AFC and 99th in FIFA so any improvement from their previous campaign should be a realistic target in the AFC Asian Cup.

Palestine 23-man AFC Asian Cup 2019 squad:

Goalkeepers: Tawfiq Ali (Taraji Wadi Al-Nes), Amr Kaddura (Landskrona BoIS), Rami Hamadeh (Hilal Al-Quds)

Defenders: Daniel Mustafá (Sarmiento de Leones), Mohammed Saleh (Floriana FC), Tamer Salah (Hilal Al-Quds), Musab Al-Battat (Ahli Al-Khaleel), Jaka Ihbeisheh (NK Bravo), Abdullah Jaber (Ahli Al-Khaleel), Abdelatif Bahdari (Markaz Balata), Alexis Norambuena (Deportes Melipilla)

Midfielders: Mohammed Bassim (Shabab Al-Bireh), Shadi Shaban (Ahli Al-Khaleel), Jonathan Cantillana (Hilal Al-Quds), Tamer Seyam (Hassania Agadir), Sameh Maraaba (Ahli Al-Khaleel), Pablo Tamburrini (Shabab Al-Bireh), Oday Dabbagh (Hilal Al-Quds), Nazmi Albadawi (FC Cincinnati), Mohammed Darweesh (Hilal Al-Quds)

Forwards: Yashir Islame (Coquimbo Unido), Khaled Salem (Markaz Balata), Mahmoud Wadi (Al-Masry)