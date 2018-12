AFC Asian Cup 2019: Turkmenistan announce 23-man squad for continental competition

Making their second appearance in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, Turkmenistan are hoping for a positive run in the competition.

The last time the nation took part of the competition was back in 2004. They failed to win any matches but managed to finish third in the group, ahead of Saudi Arabia.

Now, they are hoping for a better turnaround in UAE, as they are grouped with Japan, Uzbekistan and Oman in Group F.

Turkmenistan 23-man AFC Asian Cup 2019 squad:

Goalkeepers: Mammet Orazmuhammedow (Altyn Asyr), Batyr Babaýew (Ahal), Nikita Gorbunow (Şagadam)

Defenders: Zafar Babajanow (Altyn Asyr), Güýçmyrat Annagulyýew (Ahal), Mekan Saparow (Altyn Asyr), Wezirgeldi Ylýasow (Ahal), Gurbangeldi Batyrow (Altyn Asyr), Serdar Annaorazow (Altyn Asyr)

Midfielders: Arslanmyrat Amanow (FK Buxoro), Ruslan Mingazow (Příbram), Merdan Gurbanow (Ahal), Ilýa Tamurkin (Alga Bishkek), Serdar Geldiýew (Altyn Asyr), Ahmet Ataýew (Persela Lamongan), Resul Hojaýew (Altyn Asyr), Döwran Orazalyýew (Ahal)

Forwards: Wahyt Orazsähedow (Altyn Asyr), Süleýman Muhadow (Ahal), Myrat Ýagşyýew (Altyn Asyr), Mihail Titow (Altyn Asyr), Altymyrat Annadurdyýew (Altyn Asyr), Myrat Annaýew (Ahal)

Cover photo courtesy of FIFA