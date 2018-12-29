AFC Asian Cup 2019: Neil Etheridge reveals why he is not part of the Philippines squad

With the Philippines making their debut in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, many were surprised with the exclusion of arguably the biggest star they have, Neil Etheridge.

The goalkeeper currently plays for Premier League club Cardiff City and was excluded from the 23-man list.

Speaking to Inquirer , Etheridge revealed how they came about the decision.

He said: “It wasn’t an easy decision to make. As people know, I’ve worked so hard to be playing every week in the Premier League. After a long discussion with people involved, it would be unfair for me to take a spot of another player.”

With 62 international caps to his name, Etheridge could have only been able to play their AFC Asian Cup opener against South Korea, as he has to help Cardiff City stay afloat in the Premier League.

“It’s a fantastic competition and a competition that everyone in Philippine football have worked hard to be a part of,” he admitted.

“And unfortunately, the Asian Cup falls in January which is a frustration for players like myself when we’re still in season. I don’t believe this will be the final time that we reach the Asian Cup and in the future when situations change, I hope to be a part of it.”

Much like the AFF Suzuki Cup, Michael Falkesgaard will take Etheridge’s place between the sticks, with Kevin Ray Hansen, who plays club football for AC Horsens in the Danish League, will play the backup role.