AFC Asian Cup 2019: Andrew Nabbout happy with Australia style of play

Looking to successfully defend their AFC Asian Cup title, Australia’s Andrew Nabbout expresses his delight in the team’s brand of football.

Australia are in their final preparations for the continental tournament and all eyes are on the Socceroos as they look to defend.

Nabbout believes that Australia’s current style takes advantage of the pace they have with players like him and Robbie Kruse at their disposal.

Speaking to AFC , he said: “It’s the type of football that I love playing. We love putting teams on the back foot and pressing them high and getting in behind them, and always keeping them guessing.

“Especially with a pacy three up front, we’re always switching and we’ve got that freedom up front to make different runs and switch around at times.

“It’s good to have those options, it’s good to have all these players that are wanting to go forward and are very direct and wanting to score goals.

“We’re all going to get ourselves in the box — it doesn’t matter who scores, we’re going to be causing teams real headaches.”

Playing his club football in Japan with the Urawa Red Diamonds, Nabbout understands how big the AFC Asian Cup is, saying: “It’s a massive tournament for every Asian team, but especially being in Japan, it’s amplified,” he admitted. “They take it very seriously and they treat it as another World Cup.

“I played against a lot of the boys that are in the national team and it’s going to be a good test for us.”

After picking up an injury in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Nabbout has rebounded to win a spot in the squad in UAE, and the 26-year-old admits that he worked hard to reach his current state.

“It took a lot of work, to be honest. I cut my recovery time in half which meant it was going to require a lot of work to be ready for this Asian Cup,” said Nabbout.

“But I had something to look forward to, I had a goal.

“I never once thought in my mind that I wouldn’t be ready for this tournament, so I put that in my head and I did my rehab three times a day until I was ready to come back onto the pitch.

“Then when I was on the pitch I was training twice a day to get fit again.

“It was a lot of hard work but it challenged me mentally which was good, I haven’t had an injury like that and this has been my longest lay-off so it was good to get that mental test and now I’m back and I’m ready.“

Australia open their defence in Group B against Jordan and then battle Palestine and Syria later on in the group stages.