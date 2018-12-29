The AFC Asian Cup 2019 contenders: Bahrain

In our ultimate build-up to AFC Asian Cup 2019, FOX Sports Asia provides the lowdown on all 24 teams and we take a closer look at Bahrain in this preview.

After a disastrous qualification campaign for the 2018 FIFA World Cup under former Argentina international Sergio Batista, Bahrain scrapped through to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 set to begin at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 5.

Back in the big times, they will be thrown straight into action as they face hosts UAE in the opening match of the 17the edition of the continental championship at the 43,000-plus seater Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Now under the guidance of Czech coach Miroslav Soukup who guided his nation to the final of the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup, the Reds impressed during the 23rd Arabian Gulf Cup earlier this year as they held Iraq and Qatar to draws on their way to the semifinals.

Everything signals to the fact that Bahrain are making good strides under the former Yemen national team head coach and with them taking on the likes of Thailand and India along with the hosts in the group stages, the Asian Cup will provide an ideal reference point for their progress.

BAHRAIN FACTFILE

Coach: Miroslav Soukup

Captain: Abdulwahab Al-Safi

Best performance at Asian Cup: Fourth in AFC Asian Cup 2004

Last time out in 2015: Group stage (Finished third in Group C with one win and two losses)

FIXTURES

January 5: United Arab Emirates v Bahrain (Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 8pm local time)

January 10: Bahrain v Thailand (Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai – 3pm local time)

January 14: India v Bahrain (Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah – 8pm local time)

THE KEY PLAYER – ABDULLA YUSUF HELAL

Playing for Bohemians Praha 1905 in the Czech First League, Yusuf is the only player in Bahrain’s Asian Cup squad who is based in Europe.

The 25-year-old attacker became the first Bahraini to join a European top division club when he signed for the Prague-based outfit on loan from East Riffa Club earlier this year.

Yusuf hasn’t looked out of place in Europe either and has been in scintillating form for his club leading the scoring with five and further assisting three in 15 appearances in the Czech domestic league.

If the forward can hit the ground running in the Emirates, he can very much decide the fate of Bahrain in Group A.

THE YOUNG STAR – ALI MADAN

The 23-year-old midfielder started all matches and scored once as Bahrain reached the semifinals before going down to eventual champions Oman in the Arabian Gulf Cup.

The right-sided midfielder who plays for Bahraini Premier League side Al-Najma SC will have learnt valuable lessons from the nation’s Gulf Cup campaign and what better stage than the Asian Cup to prove that he has been enriched by the run out.

Madan has already made 17 appearances for Bahrain and scored three goals. However, it will be his service coming in from the right wing that the Reds will rely more on this January.

THE VERDICT

It looks like the second position in Group A is for anybody’s taking. And Bahrain could well be the side that can progress to the knockout stages ahead of Thailand and India.

They will come up against familiar foes in hosts UAE in the tournament opener. And, while it has been the Emiratis who have had the upper hand in the fixture during recent times including at the 2015 Asian Cup, Bahrain will be smelling blood with their opponents struggling with injuries and lack of form.

They will also be buoyed by the fact their second opposition Thailand are yet to hit their peak under Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac and crashed out of the recently-concluded AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 in the semifinals.

If they can play their cards right in the first two group encounters, the Asian Cup 2019 can become the tournament in which Bahrain break the voodoo of three successive group stage exits since their semifinal appearance in the 2004 edition.