AFC Asian Cup 2019: Yemen announce 23-man squad for continental competition

Yemen are next on the agenda, after it was revealed that the team have released their official 23-man squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Yemen are the lowest-ranked team at the Asian Cup this time around, and nobody is really giving them much of a chance heading into the tournament.

But, stranger things have happened in football, and none of the Yemen players are giving in just yet. In fact, this being the country’s first ever appearance at the Asian Cup could be the necessary motivation needed to pull off an almighty upset.

In Abdulwasea Al-Matari, Yemen have a dependable player, and manager Jan Kocian’s investment in youth could prove dividends as the nation take their place among Asia’s elite.

Yemen are drawn in Group D alongside Iraq, Iran and Vietnam, so qualification won’t be the simplest of tasks.

Yemen 23-man AFC Asian Cup 2019 squad

Goalkeepers: Mohammed Ali Ayash (Beshmarka Arbil), Salem Al-Harsh (Wehda Aden), Saqud Abdullah Al-Sowadi (Alsaqr Taiz)

Defenders: Rami Ali Al-Wasmani (Ahli Sanaa), Mudir Abdurabu Al-Radaei (Al-Arabi), Mohammed Fuad Omar (Muaitheer), Abdulaziz Mohammed Al-Gumaei (Musemeer), Ala Addin Mahdi (Alrestaq), Ammar Hamsan (Qatar Club), Mohammed Ali Buqshan (Alkhour)

Midfielders: Ahmed Saeed Abdulrab (Wehda Aden), Wahid Mohammed Al-Khyat (Ahli Sanaa), Ala Mohammed Al Sasi (Alseleah), Ahmed Ali Ahmed Al-Haifi (Alkritiat), Hussein Ahmed Al-Ghazi (Alwakrah)

Forwards: Ahmed Al-Sarori (Markheeah), Ahmed Nabil Dhabaan (Duba), Abdulwasea Al-Matari (Duba Alhusn), Ali Hafeedh (Wehda Aden), Salem Al-Omzae (Altilal Aden), Ahmed Abdullah Alos (Wehda Aden), Emad Mansoor Tawfik (Badih), Mohammed Ba Rowis (Wehda Aden)