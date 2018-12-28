AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran coach Carlos Queiroz hits back at criticism regarding top four finish

Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz has responded to criticism following his comment that Iran will do well to reach the semi-finals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.
The former Manchester United Assistant Coach took to Instagram to assure his full support to the Iranian cause at the Asian Cup, while also highlighting that the team “need to think big to achieve a big dream”.
Asian cup 2019 adventure starts officially today with Team Melli’s registration call up list. What did not kill us until now, can only make us stronger and better!! My last comment is dedicated to raise my heart on behalf of all Team Melli fans and supporters. When you have major responsibilities and you fail to fulfil your obligations and duties, you lose respect and credibility. The only answer is to ignore and show our indifference. This was not only against and about Team Melli goals, this was against and all about Team Melli expectations and dreams. We need to think positive and turn into powerful believers. We need to think big if we want to achieve a big dream. Thanks to all that on the pitch and off the pitch help and support us to reach this fantastic opportunity of challenging the Asian Cup 2019. Wishing you the best of success. All for Team Melli, To the future CQ #teammelli #allforteammelli #asiancup2019 #roadtoasiancup2019
Queiroz’s response comes after certain sections of Iranian fans didn’t like his negative approach to the Asian Cup tournament. This feeling was echoed by former striker Khodadad Azizi who said that Iran need a coach to end the title drought for the national football team.
The Portuguese manager came under fire initially for his comments which presumed that Australia, South Korea and Japan would surely make the semi-finals.
“Undoubtedly, our dream is to reach to the final four. Defending champions Australia, Japan and South Korea will most likely qualify for the semifinals and Iran, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and China have to fight to advance to the semis as the fourth team,” Queiroz had said.