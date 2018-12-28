AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran coach Carlos Queiroz hits back at criticism regarding top four finish

Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz has responded to criticism following his comment that Iran will do well to reach the semi-finals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The former Manchester United Assistant Coach took to Instagram to assure his full support to the Iranian cause at the Asian Cup, while also highlighting that the team “need to think big to achieve a big dream”.

Queiroz’s response comes after certain sections of Iranian fans didn’t like his negative approach to the Asian Cup tournament. This feeling was echoed by former striker Khodadad Azizi who said that Iran need a coach to end the title drought for the national football team.

The Portuguese manager came under fire initially for his comments which presumed that Australia, South Korea and Japan would surely make the semi-finals.

“Undoubtedly, our dream is to reach to the final four. Defending champions Australia, Japan and South Korea will most likely qualify for the semifinals and Iran, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and China have to fight to advance to the semis as the fourth team,” Queiroz had said.