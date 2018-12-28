Lebanon have announced their 23-member final squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 which is to begin in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 5.

The team will be captained by 31-year-old Nejmeh striker Hassan Maatouk and is coached by Montenegrin coach Miodrag Radulović.

The Cedars are pooled with Qatar, DPR Korea and Saudi Arabia in Group E of the Asian Cup.

They will open their campaign against Qatar at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 9 before facing Saudi Arabia at the Rashid Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on January 12.

Their final group match will be against North Korea at the Al-Sharjah Stadium.

Lebanon’s 23-man squad for AFC Asian Cup 2019

Goalkeepers: Mehdi Kahlil (Al Ahed), Ahmad Taktouk (Safa), Mostafa Matar (Salam Zgharta)

Defenders: Kassem El Zein (Nejmeh), Mootaz Bellah El Jounaidi (Al Ansar), Nour Mansour (Al Ahed), Joan Oumari (Al Nasr), George Felix Melki (AFC Eskilstuna), Mohamed Zein El Abidine Tahan (Safa), Walid Ismail (Salam Zgharta), Ali hamam (Nejmeh)

Midfielders: Samir Ayass (Al Ahed), Mohamed Haidar (Al Ahed), Robert Alexander Melki (AFC Eskilstuna), Adnan Haidar (Al Ansar), Nader Matar (Nejmeh), Haytham Faour (Al Ahed), Hassan Chaitou (Al Ansar),

Forwards: Hassan Maatouk (Nejmeh), Hassan Chaito (Al Ansar), Hilal Alhelwe (Apollon Smirnis FC), Rabih Ataya (Al Ahed), Bassel Jradi (Hadjuk Split)