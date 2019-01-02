The AFC Asian Cup 2019 contenders: Vietnam

In our ultimate build-up to AFC Asian Cup 2019, FOX Sports Asia provides the lowdown on all 24 teams and we take a closer look at Vietnam in this preview.

As the newly-crowned champions of Southeast Asia following their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 triumph, Vietnam will head into AFC Asian Cup 2019 brimming with confidence.

Making their first appearance since qualifying automatically as co-hosts in 2007, the Golden Dragons find themselves in a tricky group also consisting of Iran, Iraq and Yemen, but the new format of the tournament gives them an excellent chance of reaching the Round of 16 even as one of the four-best third-placed teams.

In their one year under coach Park Hang-seo, the Vietnamese have also proven to be a team for the big occasion and will be looking to continue their rise in United Arab Emirates.

FOX Sports Asia’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 Previews

– Japan

– Yemen

– Jordan

– United Arab Emirates

– India

– Kyrgyz Republic

– Syria

– Saudi Arabia

– Philippines

– Iraq

– Korea Republic

– Bahrain

– Qatar

– DPR Korea

– Uzbekistan

– China

– Thailand

– Lebanon

– Turkmenistan

– Iran

– Palestine

VIETNAM FACTFILE

Coach: Park Hang-seo

Captain: Que Ngoc Hai

Best performance at Asian Cup: Fourth place (1956, 1960)

Last time out in 2015: Did not qualify

FIXTURES

January 8: Iraq v Vietnam (Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 5:30pm local time)

January 12: Vietnam v Iran (Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 3pm local time)

January 16: Vietnam v Yemen (Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain – 8pm local time)

THE KEY PLAYER – NGUYEN QUANG HAI

Nguyen Quang Hai may still only be 21 but there can be no denying he currently has Southeast Asian football at his feet.

The newly-crowned AFF Suzuki Cup Most Valuable Player has had a brilliant 2018, highlighted by some outstanding displays at the AFC U-23 Championship, Asian Games and Suzuki Cup.

Blessed with a wand of a left foot but also boasting maturity and intelligence beyond his tender years, Quang Hai could very easily make the Asian Cup his shop window as he looks to take the next step in his career.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THE YOUNG STAR – DOAN VAN HAU

A key factor behind Park’s success with a 3-4-3 system has been the availability of some natural wing-backs at his disposal, and few come better than the prodigious Doan Van Hau.

Standing at 1.85 metres tall and possessing excellent strength and pace, the Ha Noi youngster’s barnstorming runs down the left were a sight to behold at the Suzuki Cup.

For a wing player, Van Hau is considerably cultured in his distribution and will be relied on to provide the supply for his attackers to feed on at the tournament.

THE VERDICT

In Iran and Iraq, Vietnam have formidable opponents in their two opening Group D matches, but victory over Yemen on January 16 should put them in a strong position to qualify as one of the four-best third-placed teams.

2018 has been a fine year for Vietnamese football and the appointment of the wily Park – previously best known for being Guus Hiddink’s assistant as Korea Republic finished fourth at the 2002 FIFA World Cup – has proven to be a real masterstroke.

Park has made the bold move to not include two of his most-experienced campaigners in Nguyen Van Quyet and Nguyen Anh Duc, instead keeping his faith with his hugely-talented youngsters.

Iran will be a real test for Vietnam but, should a little complacency creep into the Iraqis, the Vietnamese could just be primed to cause an upset and qualify automatically for the last 16 with a top-two finish in their group.