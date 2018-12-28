AFC Asian Cup 2019: The oldest and youngest teams in the competition

The AFC Asian Cup begins on the 5th of January in 2019 in the United Arab Emirates. With only just over a week to go for the tournament to kick-off, we are taking a look at the average ages of the respective squads that will take part in the tournament (from youngest to oldest):

#1 Vietnam – 23.13 years

The youngest squad in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 is of Vietnam, whose average age is just 23.13. Nguyen Trong Hoang is their oldest player and he is only 29.

#2 Iraq – 24 years

Alongside Iran in Group D are Iraq, their average age is just 24 with Mohammed Kassid being the oldest at 32.

#3 India – 24.83 years

The other nation in Group A is India and they have relatively younger squad than that of the hosts. At just 24.83, India have the third youngest squad in the tournament. Veteran Sunil Chettri is the oldest player 34-years-old.

#4 Qatar – 24.87 years

Qatar are among the younger teams in the competition and will be hoping to make an impact. Their oldest player is Hamid Ismaeil, who is 32-years-old.

#5 North Korea – 25.39 years

Another team who would be looking to make a strong impact is North Korea. Ri Myong is their oldest player at 32 years of age.

#6 Yemen – 25.57 years

Yemen come to the Asian Cup with an average age of 25.57 years. Their oldest player is Wahid Mohammed at 33 years of age.

#7 Saudi Arabia – 25.87 years

The Middle Eastern giant would be hoping to win the tournament and have a well-balanced squad. Omar Othman is their oldest player at 33 years of age.

#8 Bahrain – 25.96 years

The fourth and final team in Group A, Bahrain, has an average age of 25.96. They are more in line with the rest of the team in this regard. Their oldest player Abdulwahab Ali Alsafi, who is 34 years of age.

#9 Australia – 26.57 years

The Oceanic team are among the favourites to win the competition. With an average age of 26.57, it seems as though they have the right balance between youth and experience. 33-year-old Daniel Vukovic is their oldest player.

#10 Oman – 26.04 years

The Gulf nation are a very football-enthusiastic unit and would Oman bring them glory. Ahmed Al Mahaijri is the senior most player in terms of age as he is 33-years-old.

#11 Kyrgyzstan – 26.09 years

The nation of the Silk Road are perhaps one of the weakest teams in the tournament with Kashuba Valerii being the oldest at 34 years of age.

#12 Japan – 26.3 years

The Land of the Rising Sun are the other hot favourites to win the tournament. Aoyama Toshihiro is their oldest player and is aged 32.

#13 South Korea – 26.57 years

One of the biggest favourite to win the competition, South Korea have a good squad with the elite Son Heung-Min leading them. Lee Yong is their oldest player at 32.

#14 Palestine – 26.78 years

Palestine will also be looking to bring some happiness to its people by doing well in the tournament. Abdallatif Albahdari is their oldest player at 34 years of age.

#15 Turkmenistan – 26.96 years

And finally, Turkmenistan. They are in the middle of the age spectrum of this tournament and their oldest player is Gorbunov Nikita at 34 years of age.

#16 Iran – 27.04 years

Along with South Korea, Iran are the other favourites to win the trophy. Pejman Montazeri is the oldest player in the squad at 35.

#17 Uzbekistan – 27.09 years

Uzbekistan’s squad is on the older end of the spectrum at 27.09 average age. Ignatiy Nesterov is their oldest player at 35 years old.

#18 Thailand – 27.22 years

The third team in Group A, Thailand, has an average age of 27.22, which is in the higher end of the spectrum. Most of their players are in their mid or late 20s with Siwarak Tedsungnoen being the oldest of the lot at 34..

#19 Syria – 27.48 years

The conflict-torn country of Syria are in Group B and will hope to bring some joy to the people by going far in the tournament. Nadim Sabag is their oldest player at 33.

#20 Jordan – 27.52 years

Finishing off Group B with Jordan, Vital Borkelmans team is 27.52 years-old on average with Amer Shafi being the oldest in the squad at 36 years of age.

#21 United Arab Emirates (UAE) – 27.65 years

Starting off with the host side, manager Alberto Zaccheroni has a squad that is a little over 27 years old in age. The captain of the team, Ismael Matar, is 35 and is the oldest member in the squad.

#22 Philippines – 27.83 years

They are the third oldest squad in the tournament with Paul Mulders being the oldest at 37.

#23 Lebanon – 28.43 years

Lebanon come in with the second oldest squad in the tournament. The honour of being their oldest player goes to Ahmad Taktouk, who is 34 years of age.

#24 China – 28.74 years

The oldest squad in the tournament is that of China’s. Most of their players are in their late 20s with Zheng Zhi being the oldest player at the tournament at 38.