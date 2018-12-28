AFC Asian Cup 2018: Bahrain announce 23 man squad

The Bahrain National Football team coach Miroslav Soukup has announced his final 23-man squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019 set to go ahead at the United Arab Emirates.

Perennial Group Stage finishers Bahrain return to the AFC Asian Cup, hoping to do better than the last three editions. On all those occasions, the West Asian side could not make it past the Group Stages.

However, Bahrain’s best ever finish in the Cup itself might surprise a few people. The Reds went as far as the Semifinals of the 2004 edition of the competition, eventually losing to Japan by the scoreline, 4-3. They then lost to Iran in the third place play-off to finish fourth.

This time around, Bahrain are grouped together with India, Thailand, and hosts UAE, and will look to take advantage of the changed format.

Here are the 23 men selected to represent Bahrain in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup:

Goalkeepers: Sayed Shubbar Alawi (Najma), Yusuf Habib Hasan (Malkiyah), Abdulkarim Fardan (Riffa)

Defenders: Sayed Mahdi Baqer (Nasr), Waleed Mohamed Alhayam (Muharraq), Hamad Mahmood Alshamsan (Riffa), Ahmed Merza Moosa (Hidd), Ahmed Ali Juma (Muharraq), Sayed Redha Isa (Riffa), Ahmed Mubarak Bughammar (Hidd), Ahmed Abdulla Ali (Najma)

Midfielders: Sayed Dhiya (Nasr), Abdulwahab Ali Alsafi (Muharraq), Mohamed Jasim Marhoon (Riffa), Ali Jaafar Madan (Najma), Ali Abdul Haram (Riffa), Jasim Ahmed Alshaikh (Ahli), Komail Hasan Alaswad (Riffa), Jamal Rashed Abdulrahman (Muharraq)

Forwards: Mahdi Faisal Alhumaidan (Ahli), Abdul Yusuf Helal (Bohemians 1905), Mohamed Saad Alromaihi (Manama), Sami Mohamed Alhusaini (East Riffa)

