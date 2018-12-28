AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand schedule, matches, scores, live stream, start time, when and where to watch, pdf

The action is all ready to unfold at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 and fans couldn’t be more excited. The tournament takes place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and promises to be a real spectacle.

Among the sides competing for the crown this time around is Thailand. The Thai team is coming off a disappointing semi-final defeat at the AFF Suzuki Cup but are still expected to mount a real challenge in the UAE.

There are goals in this Thailand team, especially with the likes of Chanathip Songkrasin and Adisak Kraisorn part of the squad playing the AFC Asian Cup.

For manager Milovan Rajevac, win at all costs appears to be the motto, and fans wouldn’t have it any other way. With a squad ready to take on the very best, Thailand start off their journey in a tournament they have never won before.

They find themselves in Group A alongside India, Bahrain and the hosts UAE, so expect the War Elephants to just about do enough to get through to the next stage of the competition.

Thailand schedule at AFC Asian Cup 2019

Match No. Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue Group Start time (Local Time) 3 06-Jan-2019 Thailand India Al Nahyan Stadium A 17:30 13 10-Jan-2019 Bahrain Thailand Al Maktoum Stadium A 15:00 25 14-Jan-2019 UAE Thailand Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium A 20:00

Where to watch Thailand matches at AFC Asian Cup 2019?

Fans will be happy to know that the coverage of the Asian Cup will be available on the FOX Sports Network.

Thai fans can tune into Channel 7 to watch the drama unfold.

You can get LIVE updates and scores from all the matches on FOX Sports Asia.