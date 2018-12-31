AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Players to Watch: Akram Afif

In Part 1 of FOX Sports Asia’s “Players to Watch” series for AFC Asian Cup 2019, we look closely at Akram Afif, the brightest talent in Qatar at the moment.

Although Qatar have never reached the semi-finals of an Asian Cup, expectations are high for a side who are constantly regarded as one of the continent’s elite.

Following a disappointing campaign in 2015, where they finished bottom of their group after three consecutive losses to United Arab Emirates, Iran and Bahrain, the Qataris will be looking to make amends at AFC Asian Cup 2019.

There are still several survivors from the previous edition, including energetic left-back Abdelkarim Hassan, midfielders Boualem Khoukhi and Karim Boudiaf, and skillful attacker Hassan Al-Haydos.

But perhaps Qatar’s hopes of going far will rest most heavily on the shoulders of a youngster about to make his tournament debut.

Still only 22 but with 36 caps to his name already, Afif has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Asia and has even played in Spain and Belgium for Sporting Gijon and Eupen respectively.

Currently on loan at Qatari giants Al Sadd, Afif has continued to shine and played a pivotal role in their run to this year’s AFC Champions League semi-finals.