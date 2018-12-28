With the AFC Asian Cup 2019 just days away now, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at five of the youngest stars taking part in the 17th edition of the continental championship.

All 24 participating nations have now released their rosters for the Asian Cup to be held from January 5 to February 1 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). And Vietnam have named the youngest squad in the tournament with an average age of just 23.13 years.

But, who are the youngest stars who will wear their boots at the tournament? We find out here.

#5 SUPACHAI JAIDED – THAILAND (DOB: December 1, 1998)

Supachai announced himself at the international stage during the recently-concluded AFF Suzuki Cup 2018. Though his nation failed to progress beyond the semifinals, the striker who turned 20 during the Southeast Asian showpiece did enough to earn plaudits as one of the most promising talents to have come out of Thailand in recent years.

The Buriram United striker will also feature prominently in Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac’s plans for the Asian Cup and is one of the youngest players at the tournament who will only be 20 years, 1 month and 4 days old when the tournament kicks off on January 5 at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

#4 ODAY DABBAGH – PALESTINE (DOB: December 3, 1998)

Just two days younger than the Thailand sniper Supachai is Palestine’s Oday Dabbagh who plays as a midfielder for West Bank Premier League side Hilal Al-Quds Club. Though only 20 years of age, Dabbagh has already won 10 international caps for Palestine’s national team scoring two goals in the process.

He recently helped the Lions of Canaan lift the 2018 Bangabandhu Cup held in Bangladesh and also starred for his nation at the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship as the team reached the quarterfinals. Now, Dabbagh heads into the Asian Cup hoping to prove himself at the big stage and also as one of the hottest prospects in Asia.

#3 DOAN VAN HAU – VIETNAM (DOB: April 19, 1999)

The young defender is one of the most-talked-about names in Asian football as we head into the Asian Cup 2019. Van Hau comes to the tournament on the back of guiding Vietnam to their second AFF Suzuki Cup title defeating Malaysia in the final earlier this month.

The Hanoi FC starlet also played a key role in the Vietnam youth team that reached the semifinals of the the AFC U-19 Championship and Asian Games as well as the the final of the AFC U23 Championship this year — all at the age of just 19!

With the whole world now watching, the Golden Dragons star will be hoping to emulate his solid performances from 2018 in the new year! And we wouldn’t bet against the Vietnamese youngster doing just that!

#2 MOHAMMED AL-HUTHAIFI – YEMEN (DOB: February 1, 2000)