AFC Asian Cup 2019: DPR Korea announce 23-man squad for continental competition

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea are back in their fifth appearance in the AFC Asian Cup and they are hoping to replicate how they did in 1980.

In the first AFC Asian Cup of the 80s, it was DPR Korea’s best finish in the competition as they finished fourth. After finishing second in the group, they would face Korea Republic in the semis but lose 2-1, then they would go ahead and lose in the third-place match against Iran.

After that, struggles would consume the DPR Korean squad as they would only return to the competition 12 years later.

Since 1992, they only appeared in 2011 and 2015, all bowing out of the competition in the group stages.

This time, under head coach Kim Yong-jun, they are hoping for a better result as they are in Group E alongside Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Lebanon.

DPR Korea’s 23-man final squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2019:

Goalkeepers: Ri Myong-guk (Pyongyang City), Sin Hyok (Kigwancha), Kang Ju-hyok (Hwaebul)

Defenders: Kim Chol-bom (April 25), Jang Kuk-chol (Hwaebul), Kim Song-gi (Fujieda MYFC), An Song-il (April 25), Ri Tong-il (Kigwancha), Sim Hyon-jin (April 25), Ri Chang-ho (Hwaebul), Ri Il-jin (Sobaeksu)

Midfielders: Kim Yong-il (Kigwancha), Kim Kyong-hun (Kyonggongop), Kang Kuk-chol (Rimyongsu), Ri Un-chol (Sonbong), Ri Yong-jik (Tokyo Verdy), Choe Song-hyok (Arezzo), Ri Kum-chol (Wolmido)

Forwards: Han Kwang-son (Cagliari), Ri Hyok-chol (Rimyongsu), Pak Kwang-ryong (St. Polten), Jong Il-gwan (FC Luzern), Rim Kwang-hyok (Kigwancha)