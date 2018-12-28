We have looked at the five youngest players in the AFC Asian Cup 2019. Now, it’s the time to list out five of the oldest men who will take part in the latest edition of the continental championship.

Can these five stars guide their respective national teams to glory with their vast experience?

#5 ISMAIL MATAR – UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (Age: 35; DOB: April 7, 1983)

The 35-year-old striker has tremendous experience in his bag having won 125 international caps for the Emirates in a career spanning over 15 years. Matar grabbed the eyeballs during the 2003 FIFA World Youth Championships when he was awarded the Golden Ball award despite UAE only reaching the quarterfinals of the competition.

In 2007, he became the darling of his nation after guiding them to their first ever international silverware in the 18th Arabian Gulf Cup scoring five goals in as many games to become the regional tournament’s best player and top scorer. Matar has been a one-club man in his career having spend over two decades at Al Wahda.

He was a doubt for the Asian Cup having suffered a cheekbone fracture earlier this month. But it looks like he will recover in time to help the hosts in the prestigious tournament.

#4 MUTAZ YASIN – JORDAN (Age: 36; DOB: November 3, 1982)

Jordan’s 36-year-old goalkeeper is the fourth oldest player in the AFC Asian Cup 2019. He has 18 caps for Jordan and has been part of the national team set up for the most part of last decade.

At the club level, he wears the colour of Jordan Premier League club Al-Faislay and has won both the domestic league and cup with the Blue Eagles. Mutaz also has the AFC Cup trophy in his cabinet having lifted it back in 2007 with Shabab Al-Ordon Club.

#3 AMER SHAFI – JORDAN (Age: 36; DOB: February 14, 1982)

Third on the list is another goalkeeper. And also another Jordanian. Amer Shafi is more than eight months older than his compatriot Mutaz. The custodian who has 139 caps for the country is also the captain of the squad at the Asian Cup and will be one of the first names in Jordan’s team list.

The Shabab Al-Ordon star recently shot to fame after scoring a goal for the national team from a goal kick in a friendly against India in November. The veteran let fly a long kick that bounced just outside the opposite penalty area and bounced over India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu into the goal. Jordan won the friendly 2-1.

#2 PAUL MULDERS – PHILIPPINES (Age: 37; DOB: January 16, 1981)

Born in Amsterdam, Mulders learned the basics of the trade at Ajax for eight years before moving to HFC Haarlem where he made his professional debut. Eligible to play for the Philippines through his Filipino mother, Mulders made his international debut for the Azkals shortly after his transfer to AOD Den Haag in 2011.

The midfielder shifted his base to Southeast Asia after moving to Philippines domestic league side Ceres-Negros in 2014. The 37-year-old, who will turn 33 during the Asian Cup in the UAE, has represented Philippines in three AFF Suzuki Cup — 2012, 2014 and the latest in 2018 where the team reached the semifinals.

The Azkals make their tournament debut at the Asian Cup this year and are pooled with Korea Republic, Kyrgyz Republic and China in Group C.

#1 ZHENG ZHI – CHINA (Age: 38; August 20, 1980)

Talking of China, their captain Zheng Zhi is the oldest player at the AFC Asian Cup 2019. He will be 38 years, four months and 16 days old when the tournament goes on the floor on January 5. Zheng has over a century of international caps for Team Dragon and made his Asian Cup debut way back in 2004!

The defender-turned-midfilder has had stints with Charlton Athletic and Celtic in the United Kingdom between 2007 and 2010. These days, Zheng turns up for Chinese Super League giants Guangzhou Evergrande with whom he won seven consecutive league titles and also the AFC Champions League on two occasions — 2013 and 2015.

The 2013 Asian Footballer of the Year will be hoping to go out on a high by skippering Marcelo Lippi’s China to their first-ever continental glory in the UAE come February 1.