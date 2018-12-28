AFC Asian Cup 2019: China PR announce 23-man squad for continental competition

People’s Republic of China are hoping that 2019 would be another great year for them in terms of the AFC Asian Cup as they are still seeking for their first title in history.

Their history in the competition has been played with success despite the elusive title as they’ve finished in the top four six times in their history.

They’ve come close twice as runners-up in 1984 and 2004 as hosts, third twice as well n 1976 and 1992. China were fourth in 1988 and 2000.

Italian coach Marcello Lippi has been with the team since 2016 and will hope that China can now overcome the hump and be crowned as champions.

China’s 23-man final squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2019:

Goalkeepers: Yan Junling (Shanghai SIPG), Guo Quanbo (Beijing Guoan), Wang Dalei (Shandong Luneng)

Defenders: Liu Yiming (Tianjin Quanjian), Yu Yang (Beijing Guoan), Shi Ke (Shanghai SIPG), Zhang Linpeng (Guangzhou Evergrande), Feng Xiaoting (Guangzhou Evergrande), Zhang Chengdong (Hebei China), Liu Yang (Shandong Luneng)

Midfielders: Zhao Xuri (Tianjin Quanjian), Zheng Zhi (Guangzhou Evergrande), Hao Junmin (Shandong Luneng), Chi Zhongguo (Beijing Guoan), Wu Xi (Jiangsu Suning), Jin Jingdao (Shandong Luneng), Yu Hanchao (Guangzhou Evergrande), Piao Cheng (Beijing Guoan)

Forwards: Wu Lei (Shanghai SIPG), Xiao Zhi (Guangzhou R&F), Wei Shihao (Beijing Guoan), Gao Lin (Guangzhou Evergrande), Yu Dabao (Beijing Guoan)

