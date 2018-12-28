AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar announce 23-man squad for continental competition

As hosts of the AFC Asian Cup 2011, Qatar are still looking for success in the competition and are hoping that 2019 will be kind to them.

Despite still not being able to lift silverware in the competition, Qatar have reached the knockout stages twice, in 2000 and 2011.

In the qualification, they were excellent, playing eight total matches and winning seven in the process. They are hoping to be able to translate that success in the competition and they will face a tough task as they are grouped with Saudi Arabia, North Korea and Lebanon in Group E.

Spanish coach Felix Sanchez will lead the team when they take to the pitch in the UAE.

Qatar’s 23-man final squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2019:

Goalkeepers: Saad Al Sheeb (Al-Sadd), Yousef Hassan (Al-Gharafa), Mohammed Al-Bakri (Al-Khor)

Defenders: Pedro Correira (Al-Khor), Abdelkarim Hassan (Al-Sadd), Tarek Salman (Al-Sadd), Hamid Ismail (Al-Sadd), Tameem Al-Muhaza (Al-Garafa), Bassam Hisham (Al-Duhail), Boualem Khoukhi (Al-Sadd), Abdulkarim Al-Ali (Al-Sailiya), Ali Afif (Al-Duhail)

Midfielders: Ahmed Fatehi (Al-Arabi), Abdulaziz Hatem (Al-Gharafa), Ahmed Moein (Qatar SC), Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail), Salem Al-Hajri (Al-Sadd), Abdelrahman Moustafa (Al-Ahli), Assim Madibo (Al-Duhail)

Forwards: Ahmed Alaaeldin (Al-Gharafa), Hassan Al-Haydos (Al-Sadd), Akram Afif (Al-Sadd), Almoez Ali (Al-Duhail)

Photo courtesy of Qatar Football Association