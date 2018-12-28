AFC Asian Cup 2019: Philippines announce 23-man squad for continental competition

Making their debut in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, Philippines look like they’re ready to make a few surprises and turn a few heads.

A semifinal run in the recently-concluded AFF Suzuki Cup should give them some momentum heading into the AFC Asian Cup.

The team has talent across the board but will certainly miss one key figure in Neil Etheridge who is not part of the 23-man lineup despite being rumoured to play in the team’s opening fixture.

Head coach Sven Goran Eriksson will utilise Michael Falkesgaard between the sticks while still having veteran stars like Phil Younghusband and Stephan Schrock.

Philippines’ 23-man final squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2019:

Goalkeepers: Nathanael Villanueva (Kaya FC-Iloilo), Michael Falkesgaard (Bangkok United), Kevin Ray Hansen (Horsens)

Defenders: Alvaro Silva (Kedah), Carli de Murga (Ceres-Negros), Daisuke Sato (Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe), Stephan Palla (Buriram United), Luke Woodland (Suphanburi), Adam Tull (NA), Curt Dizon (Ceres-Negros), Paul Mulders (Ceres-Negros)

Midfielders: John-Patrick Strauss (Erzgebirge Aue), Iain Ramsey (Sukhothai), Manuel Ott (Ceres-Negros), Kevin Ingreso (Ceres-Negros), Stephan Schrock (Ceres-Negros), Miguel Tanton (Ceres-Negros), James Younghusband (Davao Aguilas), Mike Ott (Ceres-Negros)

Forwards: Jovin Bedic (Kaya FC-Iloilo), Phil Younghusband (Davao Aguilas), Patrick Reichelt (Ceres-Negros), Javier Patino (Buriram United)