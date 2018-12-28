AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand announce 23-man squad for continental competition

After a disappointing AFF Suzuki Cup campaign, Thailand are now setting their sights on the AFC Asian Cup 2019 as they look to go deep in the competition.

One of the favourites in the Suzuki Cup, they were surprisingly eliminated in the semifinal of the competition.

Now, much of the pressure is on the shoulders of head coach Milovan Rajevac as supporters are asking for a positive AFC Asian Cup campaign.

Still looking for their first win in the tournament, the closest the War Elephants have reached is a third-placed finish in 1972 and they are bringing in the big guns as stars such as Teerasil Dangda and Chanathip Songkrasin, who were not in the AFF Suzuki Cup lineup, are back in.

Thailand’s 23-man final squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2019:

Goalkeepers: Chatchai Budprom (BG Pathum United), Saranon Anuin (Chiangrai United), Siwarak Tedsungnoen (Buriram United)

Defenders: Theerathon Bunmathan (Muangthong United), Chalermpong Kerdkaew (Nakhon Ratchasima), Adisorn Promrak (Muangthong United), Pansa Hemviboon (Buriram United), Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri (Buriram United), Suphan Thongsong (Suphanburi), Mika Chunuonsee (Bangkok United), Tristan Do (Bangkok United)

Midfielders: Sasalak Haiprakhon (Buriram United), Sumanya Purisai (Bangkok United), Thitipan Puangchan (BG Pathum United), Sanrawat Dechmitr (Bangkok United), Tanaboon Kesarat (PG Pathum United), Chanathip Songkrasin (Consadole Sapporo), Pokklaw Anan (Bangkok United)

Forwards: Adisak Kraisorn (Muangthong United), Teerasil Dangda (Muangthong United), Chananan Pombuppha (Suphanburi), Siroch Chatthong (PT Prachuap), Supachai Jaided (Buriram United)