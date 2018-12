AFC Asian Cup 2019: Teerasil Dangda named Thailand captain for continental competition

Thailand have named their captain for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019, with star striker Teerasil Dangda set to take up the responsibility of leading the side.

Teerasil missed out on the War Elephants’ disappointing 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign, but was recalled to the side for the Asian Cup along with Chanathip Songkrasin and Theerathon Bunmathan.

Teerasil is the only member of the current squad who has experienced the Asian Cup in the past, having been named in the War Elephants’ squad for the 2007 edition as well.

The 31-year-old will hope to use his experience to guide his nation to the knockout rounds at the very least.

Thailand have been grouped with India, Bahrain and hosts UAE, and kick off their campaign on January 6 against the Blue Tigers.