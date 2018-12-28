AFC Asian Cup 2019: Jordan positive ahead of competition

Ahead of their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign, Jordan head coach Vital Borkelmans seems positive on how the team has progressed under him.

Speaking to AFC , Borkelmans revealed that he first tried to instill a system within the squad and it seems to have worked out.

He said: “Since I took over in September I have been trying a lot of things. My focus is on developing a system and so far I am very happy with the progress the team and I have made.

“The players have responded well to my methods. In fact, credit to them that they made my job of selecting the team very difficult!”

Coaching an Asian country for the first time in his career, Borkelmans admits that Jordan have yet to have a storied international football history, but that could change.

“People must have a lot of belief in the players. I have already seen good things happening in Jordan. Prince Ali (Jordan Football Association president Prince Ali bin Hussein) has been making good choices. Under him the teams have made a lot of progress and have achieved a lot of good results. Even the women’s teams are doing well.”

Borkelmans, who represented Belgium in two FIFA World Cups in 1994 and 1998, believes the work they’ve done will show especially when they face AFC Asian Cup defending champions Australia in their curtain-raiser.

He said: “You know we are playing a very famous team. They are, of course, the champions and have also played the World Cup many times. To start against them is actually a good thing for us.

“As far as I am concerned, the first, second and third games are all the same. Against Syria and Palestine later, I’ll have to say the teams know each other very well as they are from the same region. They are special.

“The team has a lot of positive spirit. I am a positive guy and I only talk positive to the players. It gives them confidence. I am a very happy coach.

“But that doesn’t mean I don’t take it up with them when they go wrong.”

Jordan failed to win in either of their friendles in Doha – losses to Qatar and Kyrgyz Republic – but Borkelmans’ positivity has not waned.

“Against Qatar we had our chances. Especially in the second half, the boys put up an amazingly good performance.

“Against Kyrgyz Republic we had almost nine chances, but they scored from outside the box from the only chance they got in the last minute!”

However, he spoke about the team’s win over India, draw against Saudi Arabia and close defeat to Croatia in other friendlies.

He said: “I have used these matches to test systems and finalise player positions. For example, against India I used the 3-5-2 system, against Saudi Arabia I tested the 4-3-3 combination.”

Finally, Borkelmans revealed the training camp for the AFC Asian Cup has helped the team tremendously.

“I like it here. I must thank the Qatar Football Association for giving us good facilities, especially good fields. The players are very happy to be training on such good pitches. We also got to play some good friendly matches, which has raised their confidence and self-belief.”

Photo courtesy of Jordan Football Federation