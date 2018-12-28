AFC Asian Cup 2019: Palestine’s Mohammed Basim Rashid hopes to make a statement

Outside of helping his country in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019, Palestine player Mohammed Basim Rashid is hoping that clubs also notice his individual talents.

The 23-year-old central midfielder wishes for a club in the region to take notice and eventual sign him to fulfil one of his football dreams.

Speaking to AFC , he revealed Palestine’s aim in the competition: “We are a highly motivated team who will spare no effort to show we belong in the Asian Cup. We are not playing in the tournament just to make up the numbers.

“Despite all the difficulties we have a fairly competitive league comprising 12 teams. The players have a great desire to excel and better their lives. They all want to get into the national team and do their best for their country.

“I played the AFC U23 Championship in China earlier this year and then in the Asian Games in Jakarta. That was my last tournament in that age group. I was noticed by the senior team coach (Noureddine Ould Ali) who then asked me to join the national team, and here I am.”

Basim would go on and speak on what he looks to accomplish, and that is what every footballer wants to attain – be a professional in the sport.

“Every footballer eventually wants to play for a club outside his country. Unfortunately, the Palestine league is not watched by many outside. That is why the Asian Cup is so important from our point of view. It gives us a chance to do something for our country and prove that we belong at this level. It is also a great occasion to display our skills and impress everybody.”

He would then speak on how the players in the national side have gotten along, with some players being based in Europe or South America.

Basim revealed: “For any player getting into the Palestine national team, it’s an honour and a privilege. It’s not easy to be selected for the national side. They are very motivated. They want to do well for Palestine and also get noticed.”

Regarding the draw they have, Palestine face Syria, Jordan and defending champions Australia in Group B and Basim admits it won’t be an easy ride.

“It’s going to be tough, that’s for sure. Everybody knows Australia are one of the favourites to win the tournament.

“From among Syria, Jordan and Palestine it could be anybody’s game. We are from the same region and play with the same mentality.

“But that doesn’t mean in any way that the intensity will be any less when we clash. Quite the contrary. We are all here for a purpose. The rivalry is always there no matter what team you are playing.”

