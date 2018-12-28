AFC Asian Cup 2019: Philippines schedule, matches, scores, live stream, start time, when and where to watch, PDF

Philippines will take their first ever steps in Asia’s premier footballing competition, having qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

This will be the Azkals’ debut in the Asian Cup and they could have hardly asked for a tougher task after being grouped with South Korea, China and the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Azkals will be without the services of Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge who was left out of their 23-man squad for the event for unknown reasons.

However, the rest of the star names feature, including the likes of Phil Younghusband, James Younghusband and Stephan Schrock.

Philippines managed a strong showing at the 2018 Suzuki Cup under new manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, and will be hoping to make a statement when they kick off their campaign on January 7 against South Korea.

They will follow that up with games against China and Kyrgyz Republic as they seek a berth in the knockout rounds.

Philippines schedule at AFC Asian Cup 2019

Match No. Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue Group Start Time (HKT) 6 07-Jan-2019 South Korea Philippines Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai C 20:00 17 11-Jan-2019 Philippines China Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi C 20:00 30 16-Jan-2019 Kyrgyz Republic Philippines Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai C 20:00

Where to watch Philippines matches at AFC Asian Cup 2019?

Fans who cannot make it to the stadium can rejoice as Fox Sports will be broadcasting the entire tournament.

All of Philippines’ fixtures will be available live on ESPN 5 and Aksyon TV.

The Azkals’ games will also be live streamed via ESPN 5’s YouTube channel.

LIVE updates and scores for all of Philippines’ matches will be available on FOX Sports Asia.