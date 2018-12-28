The AFC Asian Cup 2019 contenders: Syria

As the buildup to the AFC Asian Cup 2019 intensifies, FOX Sports Asia continues to provide information on all 24 national teams competing – this time we take a look at a country making a return to competition this year, Syria.

Syria’s journey to the AFC Asian Cup 2019 is an inspiring story of success, failures, challenges and perseverance. The national side was close to making the FIFA World Cup and despite missing out, many people were inspired by how close they came despite being a nation literally tormented by war.

With something so serious resulting in a nation divided, their football team shows a glimmer of hope that they can rise up as a nation and represent the country and the people living in it instead of a political regime that aims to take control and still compete at the highest level – something they’re expecting to do in the AFC Asian Cup.

This is the team’s sixth appearance in the competition, making their debut back in 1980 and featuring in 1984, 1988, 1996 and 2011.

Unfortunately, history in the AFC Asian Cup has not been too kind to Syria as they’ve yet to emerge out of the group stages in the competition. However, there is an air of belief that 2019 may be a different year for the group.

SYRIA FACTFILE

Coach: Bernd Stange

Captain: Omar Al-Somah

Best Performance at Asian Cup: Group Stages

Last time out in 2011: Finished third in Group C with Japan and Jordan moving on, while Saudi Arabia was fourth.

FIXTURES

January 6: Syria V Palestine (Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah) – 8PM local time

January 10: Jordan V Syria (Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium, Al Ain) – 5:30PM local time

January 15: Australia V Syria (Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium, Al Ain) – 5:30PM local time

THE KEY PLAYER – OMAR AL-SOMAH

A striker who the team will undoubtedly rely on in the coming competition, he is 29 years old and plays for Saudi Arabian squad Al Ahli.

Being part of the club since 2014, he has an incredible 85 goals in as many appearances for Al Ahli. He’s such an impressive striker that Saudi Arabia even tried to lure him to play for their national side.

His strength lies on his physicality and dominance in the air, and is a real threat as well especially in set-pieces.

Surprising that he’s had only a handful of international caps for Syria so far but there is little doubt that he is Syria’s star player as they look to make it deep in the AFC Asian Cup.

THE YOUNG STAR – AHMED ASHKAR

The midfielder from Al-Jaish, Ashkar only made his first senior start in October of this year and at 22 years old, he may be coming into his own just in time for the AFC Asian Cup.

Known as an impressive box-to-box midfielder, he has made his name through the ranks of Syria’s Asian Games and U23 Asian Cup campaigns.

He has also been excelling for his club, especially during Al-Jaish’s AFC Cup campaign earlier in the year.

VERDICT

In a group where they have the defending champions and only two slots are reserved for those moving on, every game is essential and Syria should play near flawless football to make their return to the AFC Asian Cup a successful one.

Many believe Australia are real contenders for the competition, so general consensus is that one of the two spots is reserved for them and Syria will have to battle it out against Jordan and Palestine to see who goes alongside the Socceroos.

Ranked sixth in the AFC is certainly something that should not be taken lightly and Syria definitely have the quality and the inspiration should also help them throughout the competition. However, their inconsistent results in their recent matches aren’t a direct reflection of what they’re capable of doing.

They have one more friendly to close out the calendar year and getting a win should boost their morale heading into the competition. And if all things go well, then Syria have a real claim to making it to the knockout stages of the AFC Asian Cup.

Cover photo courtesy of FIFA