AFC Asian Cup 2019: India and Oman play out friendly draw

Both India and Oman will be a part of the AFC Asian Cup come January. But before, they decided to go up against each other in a friendly match. However, neither side could find a breakthrough in an otherwise entertaining 0-0 draw.

A game of many chances but no goals: That was the story when India played Oman in a preparation game for the big competition coming up next month.

Head coach Stephen Constantine chose a strong starting eleven led by captain Sunil Chhetri. The only notable absentee was the custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, as the manager opted for Amrinder Singh in between the posts.

And it was the reserve ‘number 1’ who did brilliantly on several occasions in the first half to stop Oman from scoring the opening goal, as the two sides went into the break with level score.

Both teams made several changes but it was India’s who looked to have a positive impact in the second half. Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh went close, as well, but could not trouble the opposition goalkeeper. Meanwhile, on the occasions Oman did attack, Sandhu was up to the task.

As a result, both teams cancelled each other out and played an entertaining 0-0 draw. There will be plenty of positives to take for either side as they go into the AFC Asian Cup in just two weeks time.

India, who have been drawn in Group A of the competition, will face hosts UAE, Thailand, and Bahrain. Oman, meanwhile, will face Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and four-time champions Japan in their group encounters.