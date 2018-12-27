AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam announce 23 man squad

After their AFF Suzuki Cup glory, Vietnam go looking for their second Asian trophy in 3 months. Here are the 23 men selected by coach Park Hang Seo for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup.

Vietnam put on a remarkable show over the last two months when they won the AFF Suzuki Cup without losing a single match. The Golden Dragons even managed to make it through to the Semifinals without conceding a single goal but ended up conceding four in the next four matches.

Nevertheless, a comprehensive win over Malaysia over two legs was enough to see them lift their second-ever Suzuki Cup title, providing them with a boost for the Asian Cup.

And the Golden Dragons will need all the boost they can, owing to a tough group. They have been drawn alongside Iran, Iraq, and Yemen in Group B of the competition.

Vietnam start off their campaign on January 8 with a match against 2007 Champions Iraq, before taking on Iran, who themselves have lifted the trophy on three occasions.

Here are the 23 men who will represent Vietnam in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup:

Goalkeepers: Dang Van Lam (Hai Phong), Nguyen Tuan Manh (Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN), Bui Tien Dung (FLC Thanh Hoa)

Defenders: Do Duy Manh (Hanoi), Que Ngoc Hai (Song Lam Nghe An), Bui Tien Dung (Viettel), Doan Van Hau (Hanoi), Ho Tan Hai (Becamex Binh Duong), Nguyen Thanh Chung (Hanoi)

Midfielders: Luong Xuan Truong (Hoang Anh Gia Lai), Nguyen Huy Hung (Quang Nam), Nguyen Trong Hoang (FLC Thanh Hoa), Ngan Van Dai (Hanoi), Nguyen Phong Hong Duy (Hoang Anh Gia Lai), Tran Minh Vuong (Hoang Anh Gia Lai), Pham Duc Huy (Hanoi), Do Hung Dung (Hanoi), Phan Van Duc (Song Lam Nghe An)

Forwards: Nguyen Van Toan (Hoang Anh Gia Lai), Nguyen Cong Phuong (Hoang Anh Gia Lai), Ha Duc Chinh (Shb Da Nang), Nguyen Quang Hai (Hanoi), Nguyen Tien Lien (Becamex Binh Duong)