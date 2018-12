AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran announce 23-man squad for continental competition

Iran manager Carlos Queiroz has named his final 23-man squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2019. Iran have already begun their preparation camp in Doha from December 17 and have also played a friendly against Palestine, drawing 1-1.

After careful evaluation of players in the training camp and the friendly, the former Real Madrid manager has finally named his squad for the main tournament that begins from the 5th of January in the United Arab Emirates.

Before that, however, they are set to play another friendly, with Qatar being the opponent this time, on New Year’s Eve. Iran are in Group D of the tournament along with Iraq, Vietnam and Yemen.

Iran’s 23-man squad for AFC Asian Cup 2019:

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan)

Defenders: Ramin Rezaeian (Al-Shahania SC), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny), Vouria Ghafouri (Esteghlal), Mohammadhossein Kananizadegan (Machine Sazi), Majid Hosseini (Trabzonspor), Ehsan Haji Safi (Tractor Sazi), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal), Morteza Pouraliganji (KAS Eupen)

Midfielders: Omid Ebrahimi (Qatar’s Al Ahli), Ashkan Dejagah (Tractor Sazi), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), Masoud Shojaei (Tractor Sazi), Ahmad Nourollahi (Persepolis), Vahid Amiri (Trabzonspor)

Strikers: Mehdi Taremi (Al Gharafa), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), Saman Ghoddos (Amiens), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton), Karim Ansarifard (Nottingham Forest)