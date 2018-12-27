New Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu is taking charge of his first big tournament and has subsequently named his final 23 man squad for the AFC Asian Cup.

It looks smooth sailing for Japan till the knockout stages as the Samurai Blue found themselves drawn alongside Oman, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The four-time champions start their campaign with a tie against Turkmenistan on January 9, before playing Oman and Uzbekistan in subsequent matches.

The big news for Japan, however, is the absence of several players who have become household names over the past decade.

Shinji Kagawa, Makoto Hasebe, and Keisuke Honda are all out of the squad, with the latter two retiring post World Cup 2018. Other notable absentees include Takashi Inui, who was one of the breakout stars of the FIFA World Cup, as well as, Premier League winner Shinji Okazaki.

However, as the old guard gives way, several exciting youngsters have made it into the national team for the upcoming competition.

Top of the pile is Ritsu Doan, who was the MVP of the AFC U-19 Championship two years ago. Joining him is Red Bull Salzburg’s Takumi Minamino, who was named in the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League breakthrough team of the group stage.

Japan will be looking to lift their first Asian Cup since 2011.

Here is the final squad list for Japan for AFC Asian Cup:

Goalkeepers: Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka), Shuichi Gonda (Sagan Tosu), Daniel Schmidt (Vegalta Sendai)

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray), Maya Yoshida (Southampton), Hiroki Sakai (Marseille), Tomoaki Makino (Urawa Red Diamonds), Genta Miura (Gamba Osaka), Sei Muroya (FC Tokyo), Sho Sasaki (Sanfrecce Hiroshima), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Sint-Truiden)

Midfielders: Genki Haraguchi (Hannover 96), Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe), Wataru Endo (Sint-Truiden), Toshihiro Aoyama (Sanfrecce Hiroshima), Takumi Minamino (Red Bull Salzburg), Junya Ito (Kashiwa Reysol), Shoya Nakajima (Portimonense), Ritsu Doan (Groningen), Hidemasa Morita (Kawasaki Frontale)

Forwards: Yuya Osako (Werder Bremen), Yoshinori Muto (Newcastle United), Koya Kitagawa (Shimizu S-Pulse)