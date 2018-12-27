AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran announce 23-man squad for continental competition

The Islamic Republic of Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has announced his final 23-man squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019 set to go ahead at the United Arab Emirates.

It’s bad news for Saeed Ezatolahi and Ali Gholizadeh, who picked up injuries recently and now will miss the showcase event. The 3-time Asian Champions, who will square up against Iraq, Vietnam and Yemen in Group D, will take on the latter on January 7 in their opening match.

‘Team Melli’, as they’re famously known, will feature many World Cup stars who shone last summer in Russia, including Alireza Beiranvand, Morteza Pouraliganji, Karim Ansarifard, Sardar Azmoun, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh among others.

The Iran fans will be pinning their hopes on Queiroz’s final 23 to bring back the Asian crown after a 43-year wait.

IR Iran’s 23-man final squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2019:

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo)

Defenders: Ramin Rezaeian (Al-Shahania SC), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny), Majid Hosseini (Trabzonspor), Mohammadhossein Kananizadegan (Machine Sazi), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal), Vouria Ghafouri (Esteghlal), Ehsan Haji Safi (Tractor Sazi), Morteza Pouraliganji (KAS Eupen)

Midfielders: Omid Ebrahimi (Qatar’s Al Ahli), Ahmad Nourollahi (Persepolis), Masoud Shojaei (Tractor Sazi), Ashkan Dejagah (Tractor Sazi), Vahid Amiri (Trabzonspor), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal)

Forwards: Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan), Karim Ansarifard (Nottingham Forest), Saman Ghoddos (Amiens), Mehdi Taremi (Al Gharafa), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton),